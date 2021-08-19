UnityPoint St. Luke’s Nurse saves father-in-laws life

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few weeks ago, Kiyla Caviness, a nurse at UnityPoint St. Luke’s heart clinic, was on a boat with her in-laws when her father-in-law collapsed while driving the boat.

Caviness began CPR right away. Her mother-in-law then called 911 and began coordinating where they could meet emergency crews. Caviness says she was doing compressions for nearly 20 minutes, with help of her mother-in-law.

“Been a nurse actually for several years, and I’ve never had to actually do it in my job,” said Caviness. “I did what, you know, anybody that has that training background would have done and thankfully, you know, didn’t freeze or panic.”

Emergency medical crews were able to save her father-in-law and take him to the hospital. He has since received a heart stint and made a full recovery.

“Absolutely a miracle, a blessing that I was there, and I was just able to help and assist and that my mother-in-law was there to drive the boat,” she said.

Caviness says her story inspired people close to her to also get CPR certified.

“Anybody can take a CPR class, and it’s just so, so important,” she said.

