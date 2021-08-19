Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UnityPoint St. Luke’s Nurse saves father-in-laws life

Unity Point St. Luke's nurse saves father-in-laws life
Unity Point St. Luke's nurse saves father-in-laws life(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few weeks ago, Kiyla Caviness, a nurse at UnityPoint St. Luke’s heart clinic, was on a boat with her inlaws when her father-in-law collapsed while driving the boat.

Caviness began CPR right away. Her mother-in-law then started calling 9-1-1 and began coordinating where they could meet emergency crews. Caviness says she was doing compressions for nearly 20 minutes, with help of her mother-in-law.

“Been a nurse actually for several years, and I’ve never had to actually do it in my job,” said Caviness. “I did what, you know, anybody that has that training background would have done and thankfully, you know, didn’t freeze or panic,”.

Emergency medical crews were able to save her father-in-law and take him to the hospital. He has since received a heart stint and made a full recovery.

“Absolutely a miracle a blessing that I was there, and I was just able to help and assist and that my mother in law was there to drive the boat,”.

Caviness says her story inspired people close to her to also get CPR certified.

“Anybody can take a CPR class, and it’s just so so important,”.

For a list of places where you can get CPR certified in Eastern Iowa click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting incident
At least one person died in a fire in Swisher early Wednesday morning.
At least one dead in early morning fire in Swisher, investigation ongoing
A fire truck leaves the scene of a fire outside of Swisher on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Name of woman killed in house fire near Swisher released
Reginald Busch, 34, of Marion.
Man arrested for allegedly leaving scene after hitting motorcycle
The mother of a missing 11-year-old boy from Montezuma is speaking out for the first time...
Xavior Harrelson’s mother: ‘I just want him found’

Latest News

Marion motorcycle crash.
Arrest made in Marion hit-and-run crash
Afghanistan airport.
Iowa working on plan to resettle some Afghanistan refugees
Codfish Hollow.
Codfish Hollow postpones Ani DiFranco concert due to COVID-19
School bus file.
States that ban mask mandates could face federal challenge