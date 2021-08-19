Teen not letting his disability stop him from competing at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - One teenager is not letting his disability stop him from competing at this year’s Iowa State Fair.

Fifteen-year-old Alac Gotto is paralyzed from the neck down. He’s been showing a steer at the fair since 2017.

The steer needs to be washed twice a day, fed, and needs exercise.

His father says family, friends, and even strangers help with the process.

Chad Gotto said his son has been paralyzed since he was a baby. He said people at the barn treat Alac like everyone else.

“The cattle community people are so accepting of Alac,” Chad said. “He just fits in no matter where he goes.”

Alac says he wants to continue showing and raising cattle.

The State Fair runs through Sunday.

