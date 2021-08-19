Show You Care
Teen arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle in Cedar Rapids

(Gray News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids arrested a 15-year-old female after they said she led them on a chase in a stolen car early Thursday morning.

Police said the chase began near 6th Street and 33rd Avenue Southwest and ended in the 2100 block of C Street Southwest.

The teen has been charged with felony eluding, 2nd degree theft, failure to maintain control, speeding, reckless driving and failure to dim lights. Other charges are pending.

Police said the vehicle, a 2009 Chrysler 300 LX, had been reported stolen on Wednesday from a home on the city’s northeast side.

Additionally, a 16-year-old male passenger was arrested on nine warrants.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

