Police respond to burglary at Central Furniture Rescue’s new location

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa non-profit is figuring out how much a burglar stole from its new location.

Susan Johnston, executive director of Central Furniture Rescue, said she first noticed something that looked off when she came into the building Wednesday morning.

“When I walked into the office, things looked really like of disheveled, kind of messy and I couldn’t figure out what was going on,” Johnston said.

The non-profit posted on Facebook this morning that Cedar Rapids police and a crime scene unit responded to the building Wednesday morning.

Police said it appears to have happened overnight at Central Furniture Rescue, and the burglary was reported at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday. The non-profit is on day two of moving into its new building on Ninth Avenue SE.

Johnston said, so far, they’re missing several computers and cell phones, which were all paid for with grant money. And insurance won’t cover all of their losses.

“Our computers are so important to us,” Johnston said. “We have to track everything, we’re a non-profit. Our volunteers and volunteer hours are all tracked on there, fundraising is tracked on there.”

This is the fifth location Central Furniture Rescue has moved into in two years.

Day two of our move and we walk into our new building and found that we had visitors overnight. So far we know our...

Posted by Central Furniture Rescue on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

