Operation Quickfind: 15-year-old Kauree Dirks
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Monticello Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Officials said Kauree Dirks was reported missing on Thursday.
Dirks was last seen after midnight in the 700 block of North Cedar Street in Monticello.
She is described as a white female, 5′5″ tall and 145 pounds. She has dark brown hair and was reportedly wearing a black tank top, black shorts and a yellow flannel.
