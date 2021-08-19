Operation Quickfind: 15-year-old Kauree Dirks

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Monticello Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Officials said Kauree Dirks was reported missing on Thursday.

Dirks was last seen after midnight in the 700 block of North Cedar Street in Monticello.

She is described as a white female, 5′5″ tall and 145 pounds. She has dark brown hair and was reportedly wearing a black tank top, black shorts and a yellow flannel.

