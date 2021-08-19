Muggy air brings a rain chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After another 24 hours of quiet weather, a storm moves our way. Overnight and throughout most of Friday we can expect a continuation of a mostly clear to mostly sunny sky. Dew points are expected to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s giving us a muggy feel with highs near 90. A cold front is targeted on moving into the state bringing eastern Iowa a Friday night chance for showers and storms. Rainfall totals, at this point, could reach 0.5″ in some isolated locations. Less muggy air is ahead for the weekend. Have a great night.

