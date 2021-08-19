Lazy river, wave pool, kiddie pool highlight proposed Marion aquatic center

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A lazy river, splash pad, wave pool and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Marion’s city pool under a proposal presented to the city council this week.

Waters Edge Aquatic Design outlined the needs and public input that shaped its proposal during the city council meeting on Tuesday. It said the goal is to create a regional aquatic center to maximize the use and community support, comparing it to Cascade Falls in Ankeny and Lost Island Water Park in Waterloo.

The design includes:

A 4,452 square foot wave pool with a zero-depth entry that would create waves similar to the ocean.

A 6,775 square foot lazy river that can accommodate tubes, includes a rockscape waterfall, allow for gentle waves like you might get on a river and include three large water slides that end in a plunge pool.

A 6,097 square foot kiddie pool with small sprays and zero-depth entry. It would feature smaller toddler and family slides.

A 5,167 square foot lap pool for traditional swimming to serve swim teams, fitness and open swims.

A Ninja Cross obstacle course at the lap pool for additional programming opportunities.

A dive pool with two diving boards and a rock feature giving the sense of jumping off a cliff. The raised pool would give the appearance of an infinity edge.

The space would also feature deck space for seating and shade throughout the facility, concession area, family changing rooms and rentable cabanas.

A splash pad with shade and seating areas, including a Labyrinth Water Journey feature that allows for deck level, interactive water play

The firm estimated costs at $22 to $27 million dollars. It detailed proposed programs and rental prices as well as use fees to help offset operating costs:

Season pass: $130 for individual, $230 for family

Non-Resident season pass: $164 individual, $288 for family

Day passes of $3 for children under 2, $6 for ages 2-3, $8 for adults and $6 for seniors or military members.

Overall, it estimated the revenues of up to $700,000 a year would not quite offset the operating costs of up to $840,000 a year but had suggestions for sponsorships or partnerships that could change that.

The firm reviewed 15 possible sites, settled on a top 5 and then narrowed it to two based on community feedback:

35th and Munier Tower Terrace and Winslow Road.

The city council now needs to review the plans and proposals before ultimately deciding whether or not to move forward.

