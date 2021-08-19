Show You Care
Lawsuit: Iowa governor’s office violating open records law

FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is seen on a monitor...
FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is seen on a monitor as she updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, in Johnston, Iowa. A new lawsuit contends that Reynolds' office is illegally delaying the release of public records related to the state's $26 million, no-bid coronavirus testing contract. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A new lawsuit contends the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is illegally delaying the release of public records related to its $26 million, no-bid coronavirus testing contract.

Reynolds and her office’s public records custodian are the latest officials to be accused of violating open records laws by a Utah-based company formed to investigate testing programs in several states.

Paul Huntsman, chairman of the board of The Salt Lake Tribune, recently launched the effort to seek records related to Test Utah and similar programs in Nebraska, Iowa and Tennessee.

His lawyer has filed open records lawsuits in Utah and Nebraska, and recently against the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

