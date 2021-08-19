Iowa State University Students push to legalize marijuana

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - An organization at Iowa State University wants recreational marijuana legalized in the state.

They put up a billboard in Des Moines featuring a website, where they’re seeking 10,000 signatures.

Under Iowa law, a first offense for possession for recreational use is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Iowa law also allows for people who possess a medical card to use medical marijuana.

Josh Montgomery is a member of the group “NORML.”

“We want to expand Iowa’s medical marijuana program including access and recognized conditions for obtaining a medical card,” Montgomery said. “We also want recreational marijuana because there are so many good reasons: economic, racial justice, and the list goes on.”

The group has 1,000 Iowan signatures so far.

Their campaign for signatures ends September 12.

