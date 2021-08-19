Hy-Vee to bring IndyCar back to Iowa Speedway in Newton

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee and the NTT IndyCar Series announced two races will be coming to the Iowa Speedway in Newton in 2022.

Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker announced the upcoming races during a press conference at The Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines on Thursday.

The Hy-Veedeals.com 250 will take place on July 23, and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 will take place on July 24.

The return to the Iowa Speedway comes after a year absence.

“We wanted to pay homage to the roots of Iowa, to the great men and women that farm here in the state, and all of the industry that supports it,” Edeker said. “We wanted to call out a special day for them.”

IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske said the two races will be nationally televised, and he expects the coverage to showcase Newton and the state of Iowa.

