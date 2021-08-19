Show You Care
Hot & humid day, storm chance tomorrow night

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A typical August day expected highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity levels will be on the higher end again today, feels-like temperatures maybe a few degrees above. Overall, mostly sunny skies today with a few more clouds during the afternoon.

Tomorrow, during the daytime hours, will be very similar to today. A mix of sun and clouds, hot, and humid. A cold front will be moving through the area later in the day and that brings in the potential of scattered storms. Rainfall totals look to be light. We dry out for the weekend and humidity levels will be a bit lower with highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

