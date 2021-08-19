Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds responds to potential legal action over mask mandate ban

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday released a statement defending her decision to issue a mask mandate ban in public school classrooms.

It comes after President Biden sent letters to governors in states that have issued similar bans, saying his administration is exploring potential legal action against them.

Gov. Reynolds’ statement:

“We have a crisis at the border, a disaster in Afghanistan, and inflation is soaring. President Biden is failing on each of these issues, yet he is now launching an attack against governors like myself for trusting our people to decide what’s best for them. The President’s priorities are misplaced. I have had enough, and I know Iowans have too.

“I’ll continue to do whatever is necessary to defend and preserve the fundamental rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen.”

Florida, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah have similar mask mandate bans.

