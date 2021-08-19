Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former Parkland deputy fights back tears recalling shooting: ‘I did the best I could’

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead said after a hearing Wednesday that he never would have sat idle if he had known people were being killed.

Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, appeared in court, where his attorney argued to dismiss child negligence charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. After the hearing, Peterson lost his composure and fought back tears as he described how his life has changed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“I didn’t do anything there to try to hurt any child there on the scene,” Peterson said. “I did the best that I could with the information. I did the best ... I’ll never forget that day. You know, not only kids died, I have friends that died. And never for a second would I sit there and allow anyone to die, knowing that animal was in that building! Never!”

Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time of the February 2018 shooting, has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and faces a possible death sentence.

Prosecutors have said that Peterson failed to come to the rescue as Cruz was making his way through the school’s hallways. The law that he’s accused of breaking specifically applies to caregivers, but defense attorneys are arguing that a law enforcement officer doesn’t fit the legal definition of a caregiver.

Prosecutors are arguing that school resources officers are inherently different from other law enforcement officers and should be considered caregivers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting incident
At least one person died in a fire in Swisher early Wednesday morning.
At least one dead in early morning fire in Swisher, investigation ongoing
A fire truck leaves the scene of a fire outside of Swisher on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Name of woman killed in house fire near Swisher released
Reginald Busch, 34, of Marion.
Man arrested for allegedly leaving scene after hitting motorcycle
The mother of a missing 11-year-old boy from Montezuma is speaking out for the first time...
Xavior Harrelson’s mother: ‘I just want him found’

Latest News

Two doses of either vaccine still gave at least the same level of protection as after getting a...
Study: Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s protection from delta variant weaker after 90 days
One Cedar Rapids nurse is encouraging everyone to get CPR training.
UnityPoint St. Luke’s Nurse saves father-in-laws life
One teenager is not letting his disability stop him from competing at this year's Iowa State...
Teen isn't letting disability keep him from competing at Iowa State Fair
The state is working with federal officials to help re-locate eligible Afghan refugees in Iowa.
Iowa working to help relocate eligible Afghan refugees
The U.S. government says it can't guarantee safety for American citizens as they try to...
US government can't guarantee safety for Americans in Afghanistan