Derecho damaged sidewalks still being worked on

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids said it had identified 500 sidewalks, driveways, and roads damaged by the derecho.

Some were feet away from where children played; others were so mangled it was hard to make out where to begin.

“I’ve noticed more and more that there was a lot of stuff undone,” Rhonda Esser, a Cedar Rapids resident, said.

Esser moved to her Northeast home in Oakland in February. She said her neighbors walk their dog’s ad people run and ride bikes daily.

“They walk late at night, and somebody might trip and hurt themselves,” Esser said.

The city said a contractor has notified the homeowners of the damaged sidewalks and was going to repair them. Under normal circumstances, these repairs would be made by the owners of the property. $388,377 was awarded by the city to the contract to make the repairs. The city would submit those costs to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

While the city said it would continue repairs into 2022, Esser said the state of the roads, sidewalks, and driveways was surprising a year later.

“Hopefully, she’ll think it gets done,” Esser said.

