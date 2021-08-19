Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Derecho damaged sidewalks still being worked on

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids said it had identified 500 sidewalks, driveways, and roads damaged by the derecho.

Some were feet away from where children played; others were so mangled it was hard to make out where to begin.

“I’ve noticed more and more that there was a lot of stuff undone,” Rhonda Esser, a Cedar Rapids resident, said.

Esser moved to her Northeast home in Oakland in February. She said her neighbors walk their dog’s ad people run and ride bikes daily.

“They walk late at night, and somebody might trip and hurt themselves,” Esser said.

The city said a contractor has notified the homeowners of the damaged sidewalks and was going to repair them. Under normal circumstances, these repairs would be made by the owners of the property. $388,377 was awarded by the city to the contract to make the repairs. The city would submit those costs to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

While the city said it would continue repairs into 2022, Esser said the state of the roads, sidewalks, and driveways was surprising a year later.

“Hopefully, she’ll think it gets done,” Esser said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting incident
At least one person died in a fire in Swisher early Wednesday morning.
At least one dead in early morning fire in Swisher, investigation ongoing
A fire truck leaves the scene of a fire outside of Swisher on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Name of woman killed in house fire near Swisher released
New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter
Reginald Busch, 34, of Marion.
Man arrested for allegedly leaving scene after hitting motorcycle

Latest News

Marion motorcycle crash.
Arrest made in Marion hit-and-run crash
Afghanistan airport.
Iowa working on plan to resettle some Afghanistan refugees
Codfish Hollow.
Codfish Hollow postpones Ani DiFranco concert due to COVID-19
School bus file.
States that ban mask mandates could face federal challenge