Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Black cat alerts rescuers to owner’s whereabouts in ravine

By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNWALL, England (CNN) – Black cats get a bad rap. Traditionally, they’re known as harbingers of bad luck.

But the owner of a black cat in England turned out to be very lucky indeed.

An 83-year-old woman had been reported missing in a rural area near Cornwall.

While searching, neighbors were alerted to her whereabouts by her cat, Piran.

It was the cat’s relentless meowing that revealed the woman had tumbled down a 70-foot ravine.

Emergency crews responded and hoisted the woman to safety.

She was taken to a hospital by air ambulance, where authorities say she’s in good spirits.

The woman’s neighbor said without the beckoning cat, it could have taken much longer to locate the fallen woman.

Local police went a step further, saying “Piran the cat saved the day!”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting incident
At least one person died in a fire in Swisher early Wednesday morning.
At least one dead in early morning fire in Swisher, investigation ongoing
A fire truck leaves the scene of a fire outside of Swisher on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Name of woman killed in house fire near Swisher released
Reginald Busch, 34, of Marion.
Man arrested for allegedly leaving scene after hitting motorcycle
Traffic is backed up near the location of a crash between a car and a motorcycle along U.S....
One hurt after hit-and-run on Highway 151; driver later turns self in

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
Teen arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Chief Tom Manger, of Capitol Police, speaks about a bomb threat connected to a man in a black...
Capitol Hill bomb threat: Police full news conference
A police report says the boy was locked in a day care van for two hours in 90-degree heat.
Boy left in locked day care van, owner charged
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Standoff as man near Capitol in pickup claims he has a bomb