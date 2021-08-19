Ankeny woman charged with child endangerment after hitting Iowa State Trooper with stroller while intoxicated

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An Ankeny woman is facing charges, including child endangerment and public intoxication, after police say she hit an Iowa State Patrol trooper with her child’s stroller while at the Iowa State Fair on Tuesday.

In a criminal complaint, a trooper said they were talking with other troopers near the Bud Tent when a stroller struck the back of their legs.

When the trooper talked to the woman, later identified as 32-year-old Natasha Morris, they said they could see that she was stumbling and had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.

Troopers report Morris told them she did not expect this reaction and that she bumped into the trooper’s legs with the stroller to see how they would react.

Officials said Morris also tried to remove the child from the stroller, but lost her balance and nearly dropped the child.

Morris was charged with child endangerment and assault on persons in certain occupations.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.