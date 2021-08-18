Xavior Harrelson’s mother: ‘I just want him found’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a missing 11-year-old boy from Montezuma is speaking out for the first time nearly three months after he disappeared.

Xavior Harrelson was last seen on May 27 in his mobile home park.

State and federal authorities are now involved in the investigation.

His mother, Sarah Harrelson, has never discussed the issue publicly until now.

“We love you,” she said. “We are not going to stop looking for you.”

Sarah Harrelson and several volunteers passed out missing person flyers at the Iowa State Fair on Tuesday.

She says she remained quiet until now because of her heartbreak and anxiety.

A family friend reported him missing just days before his 11 birthday.

His mom says she has no idea where Xavior could be, but says she’s holding out hope to find her son alive.

“Oh yeah, he is coming home. He is going to meet all these officers and people who have been looking for him and putting up his flyers,” Harrelson said.

Volunteers say they handed out around 10,000 flyers to people at the state fair.

A reward fund for information related to Xavior’s disappearance is now at more than $35,000.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Harrelson was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.