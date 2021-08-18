Show You Care
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19

By KWTX staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – Two unborn babies died after their mother tested positive for COVID-19 during her pregnancy.

KWTX reports the deaths happened July 20, but officials at the health district had only received the death certificates this week as they had to be verified by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Today was a gut punch, this has been probably one of the toughest days that we’ve had to go through,” said Kelly Craine, Public Information Officer at the Waco-McLennan County Health District. “It’s hard to talk about, this one is truly a tragic loss.”

It is unclear how far along the twins were when they died due to privacy laws. It is also unclear if the mother had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

She has since recovered.

“Talk to your OB about getting vaccinated,” Craine said. “COVID has caused such loss of life, and the vaccine is safe and effective. We know that pregnant women are very concerned about protecting their babies ... it’s very important for pregnant women that they stay healthy, so have this conversation with your OB.”

The increased spread of the highly contagious delta variant, low vaccination rates among pregnant women, and the increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant women make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever, according to the health district.

A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of data from the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry found no increased risk of miscarriage among nearly 2,500 women who received either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy, the health district said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

