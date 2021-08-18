Show You Care
Two injured in early morning fire in Swisher, investigation ongoing

At least two people were injured in a fire in Swisher early Wednesday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - At least two people were injured in a fire in Swisher early Wednesday morning.

Officials said first responders were called to the 1700 block of Derby Avenue, Northwest, just before 6 a.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries have not been released at this time. Officials say they’re awaiting word from a medical examiner. The cause of the fire has also not been released at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

