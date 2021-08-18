Tranquil Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tranquil weather continues into our Thursday. As high pressure slowly pulls to the east we will notice an increase in temperatures and dew point. The muggiest day is expected to be Friday when the dew point hits or tops 70. A cold front will slowly move toward the state from the Plains on Friday. Showers and storms could be with us in the afternoon but more likely much later. Lingering activity moves out early on Saturday morning with the remainder of the weekend looking beautiful. Have a great night!

