CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our slow warming trend continues today as highs reach the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies through the day with slightly higher humidity levels. Feels-like temperatures will be slightly higher than actual temperatures.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Another hot day tomorrow with highs nearing or at 90. There is still a chance of storms comes later in the day on Friday and may linger into Saturday. Highs this weekend in the mid-80s with slightly cooler temperatures coming by the end of the 9-day.

