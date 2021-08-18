Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Slow warming trend continues

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our slow warming trend continues today as highs reach the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies through the day with slightly higher humidity levels. Feels-like temperatures will be slightly higher than actual temperatures.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Another hot day tomorrow with highs nearing or at 90. There is still a chance of storms comes later in the day on Friday and may linger into Saturday. Highs this weekend in the mid-80s with slightly cooler temperatures coming by the end of the 9-day.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter
Dante Leavy Martin, 35.
Man charged with robbery after allegedly confronting person with gun outside Cedar Rapids store
Iowa Insurance Division logo.
Hiawatha man facing charges after alleged forgery of hospital bill
This is the last week before students in the Linn-Mar and Marion Independent School Districts...
Linn-Mar, Marion Independent Schools add new program for high school students
Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June...
Report: Garza signs two-way deal with Pistons

Latest News

Highs today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
More sunshine today, hopefully a little rain Friday into Friday night
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Quiet and warmer weather on Wednesday.
First Alert Forecast