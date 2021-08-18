Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks weighs in on Afghan refugees coming to US

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

Across the U.S., the agencies that resettle refugees and volunteers are scrambling to help Afghan citizens who are fleeing their country after helping the U.S. during the 20-year war there.

Russell Smith, CEO of Refugee Services of Texas, said they would typically get a week or so notice that families are arriving in the cities where they’ll be resettled.

But with the events in Afghanistan, the process is accelerating. In Minnesota, the pleas for help from Afghans have been filling up Caroline Clarin’s phone for days. She and her wife have already helped a handful of Afghans get visas, and are working on helping more.

Now, Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks is weighing in on the potential to house Afghan refugees in the United States -- something she is very much for.

“I’d be willing to suggest to people in Iowa that these are individuals that have helped us they have been there for us they support the ideals of America and our value system and they would be assets in our countries,” she shared during an interview with KYOU.

She urges Iowans to gain a better understanding and to “open their hearts” to those who had helped us in a past war.

