Petition calls for Iowa State Univ. to reinstate mask mandate

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - A petition is calling on Iowa State University to reinstate its mask mandate from last year.

The Des Moines Register reports faculty are calling for the mandate because they don’t think the university’s mitigation measures will be enough as the delta variant continues to spread.

However, the Iowa Board of Regents says Iowa’s three public universities cannot require masks on campus, with exceptions.

ISU is encouraging students and faculty to wear masks when they are indoors on campus, but faculty want the authority to at least require masks in their offices.

The university is offering free vaccines through September. Leaders say incentives should help.

Iowa State is returning to in-person classes and activities this school year.

Classes start on Monday.

