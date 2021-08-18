Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One hurt after hit-and-run on Highway 151; driver later turns self in

Traffic is backed up near the location of a crash between a car and a motorcycle along U.S....
Traffic is backed up near the location of a crash between a car and a motorcycle along U.S. Highway 151 northbound on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A person driving a motorcycle was hurt in a crash along U.S. Highway 151 on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:27 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report a crash near mile marker 40 on Highway 151, located to the northeast of Marion. Deputies believe that a motorcycle was traveling northbound on the highway when a Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by Mattie Arman, 19, of Anamosa, allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind. The motorcyclist hit the pavement, sliding into the middle of the roadway.

The rider was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of injuries that officials described as non-life-threatening. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Deputies said that Arman did not stop at the scene, instead continuing northbound on Highway 151. At around 5:30 p.m., she turned herself in at the Marion Police Department and was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving, excessive speed, and having no insurance.

Linn County Rescue, the Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person died in a fire in Swisher early Wednesday morning.
At least one dead in early morning fire in Swisher, investigation ongoing
13-year-old arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting incident
New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter
Dante Leavy Martin, 35.
Man charged with robbery after allegedly confronting person with gun outside Cedar Rapids store
Iowa Insurance Division logo.
Hiawatha man facing charges after alleged forgery of hospital bill

Latest News

State Fair attendance.
Iowa State Fair lagging behind 2019's record attendance
Central Furniture Rescue says electronics stolen from new location
Police respond to burglary at Central Furniture Rescue's new location
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Early results from University of Iowa study shows booster shot benefit
The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.
UI reverses policy on faculty discussing masks and vaccines, free speech advocates say it’s not enough
UI updates policy on faculty discussing masks and vaccines, free speech advocates say it’s not...
UI updates policy on faculty discussing masks and vaccines, free speech advocates say it’s not enough