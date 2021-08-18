One hurt after hit-and-run on Highway 151; driver later turns self in

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A person driving a motorcycle was hurt in a crash along U.S. Highway 151 on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:27 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report a crash near mile marker 40 on Highway 151, located to the northeast of Marion. Deputies believe that a motorcycle was traveling northbound on the highway when a Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by Mattie Arman, 19, of Anamosa, allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind. The motorcyclist hit the pavement, sliding into the middle of the roadway.

The rider was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of injuries that officials described as non-life-threatening. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Deputies said that Arman did not stop at the scene, instead continuing northbound on Highway 151. At around 5:30 p.m., she turned herself in at the Marion Police Department and was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving, excessive speed, and having no insurance.

Linn County Rescue, the Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.