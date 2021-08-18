Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Olympian auctions Tokyo medal for infant’s life-saving heart surgery

Maria Andrejczyk posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.
Maria Andrejczyk posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.(CNN / Twitter)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Olympic athlete’s selfless act to help a young boy is not going unnoticed.

Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk posted on her social media saying she heard about an infant who needed life-saving heart surgery and felt the need to help.

The power of social media strikes again.

The athlete posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

Cześć kochani! Długo na tym nie myślałam, była to pierwsza zbiórka na jaką weszłam i wiedziałam, że jest to ta...

Posted by Maria Magdalena Andrejczyk on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

A Polish supermarket chain, Zabka, won the auction with a bid of $125,000.

That money will allow the boy to get the surgery at Stanford University Medical Center.

To make the story a little sweeter, she says the supermarket decided to give the medal back to Andrejczyk, making it a donation to the boy’s cause.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter
Dante Leavy Martin, 35.
Man charged with robbery after allegedly confronting person with gun outside Cedar Rapids store
Iowa Insurance Division logo.
Hiawatha man facing charges after alleged forgery of hospital bill
This is the last week before students in the Linn-Mar and Marion Independent School Districts...
Linn-Mar, Marion Independent Schools add new program for high school students
Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June...
Report: Garza signs two-way deal with Pistons

Latest News

T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of 40 million plus exposed in latest T-Mobile breach
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
In this image made from video provided by Helaina Alati, a snake protrudes from a grocery store...
Woman comes face-to-face with snake in Australian supermarket
Tennessee investigators determined a dog muzzle sent to the former state vaccine manager was...
Fired Tenn. vaccine official denies sending dog muzzle to herself