Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No way to leave Afghanistan without ‘chaos ensuing,’ Biden tells ABC News

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, enters a plane...
U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, enters a plane evacuating people, at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.(Capt. William Urban | Capt. William Urban/U.S. Navy via AP)
By ABC News
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (ABC) - In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopolous on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said that he did not expect a withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan to take place without “chaos ensuing.”

The interview, which airs in full on “Good Morning America” on Thursday, Biden told Stephanopolous, after being asked if the exit from the country could have been handled better, that the likelihood of the end of the nearly 20-year war would be disorderly was factored into his decision-making process.

Biden also affirmed a commitment to get all American citizens out of Afghanistan before troops leave, including if it takes longer than the current August 31 deadline. He was less firm, in his remarks to Stephanopolous, about whether the same guarantee was extended to Afghans who had helped U.S. forces since the invasion in 2001.

Read more on ABCNews.com

Copyright 2021 ABC News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter
At least one person died in a fire in Swisher early Wednesday morning.
At least one dead in early morning fire in Swisher, investigation ongoing
Dante Leavy Martin, 35.
Man charged with robbery after allegedly confronting person with gun outside Cedar Rapids store
13-year-old arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting incident
Iowa Insurance Division logo.
Hiawatha man facing charges after alleged forgery of hospital bill

Latest News

The LGBTQ Center receives $30,000 grant, hopes to expand programming
The LGBTQ Center receives $30,000 grant, hopes to expand programming
FILE - Author Joe Galloway talks to reporters after services for retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore,...
Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake
Washington to require COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, university workers and issues indoor...
Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff