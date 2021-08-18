No way to leave Afghanistan without ‘chaos ensuing,’ Biden tells ABC News

WASHINGTON (ABC) - In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopolous on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said that he did not expect a withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan to take place without “chaos ensuing.”

The interview, which airs in full on “Good Morning America” on Thursday, Biden told Stephanopolous, after being asked if the exit from the country could have been handled better, that the likelihood of the end of the nearly 20-year war would be disorderly was factored into his decision-making process.

Biden also affirmed a commitment to get all American citizens out of Afghanistan before troops leave, including if it takes longer than the current August 31 deadline. He was less firm, in his remarks to Stephanopolous, about whether the same guarantee was extended to Afghans who had helped U.S. forces since the invasion in 2001.

