Name of woman killed in house fire near Swisher released

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released more details about a fire in Swisher on Wednesday morning.

At around 5:19 a.m., the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department said that emergency responders were sent to a fire at a home at 1726 Derby Avenue NW in a rural area southwest of Swisher. Firefighters extinguished the flames that were on the second story of the house, and also located two residents inside the home.

Linda Ludvicek, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. Another man was injured and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City via ambulance.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to officials.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal, Swisher Fire Department, North Liberty Fire Department, Fairfax Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, and the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center were involved in the emergency response.

