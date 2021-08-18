Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mount Mercy University to require masks but vaccine requirement ‘on the table’

(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University students start their fall courses on August 25th. Students and faculty will be required to wear masks on campus.

Mount Mercy is exempt from Governor Reynolds’ ban on mask mandates in schools due to it being a private university.

“We feel the best decision for our community is to really bring people together and focus on what we can manage. And one of the things we can manage is supporting people with masks,” said Nate Klein, Vice President for Student Success.

In addition to the mask requirement, the university will not allow students to attend in-person courses virtually. All classrooms will be at full capacity without social distancing requirements.

Klein says the university is working with a coalition of local higher education institutions to analyze local data and formulate plans to mitigate the virus.

Klein also says at this time they are not requiring vaccines.

“We haven’t made that requirement. But we are continuing to have that conversation. And everything is on the table to help us make sure that our students and employees are healthy and well,” said Klein.

A recent survey from Mount Mercy found that 93% of faculty are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“We are encouraging all of our students and employees to get vaccinated,” said Klein.

Mount Mercy will be offering free testing on campus for students who believe they may have symptoms of the virus.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter
This is the last week before students in the Linn-Mar and Marion Independent School Districts...
Linn-Mar, Marion Independent Schools add new program for high school students
Dante Leavy Martin, 35.
Man charged with robbery after allegedly confronting person with gun outside Cedar Rapids store
Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June...
Report: Garza signs two-way deal with Pistons
Iowa Insurance Division logo.
Hiawatha man facing charges after alleged forgery of hospital bill

Latest News

Families Helping Families moves location.
Families Helping Families moves location
Neighborhood turns painful reminders of derecho into new works of art.
Neighborhood turns painful reminders of derecho into new works of art
Derecho artwork.
Neighborhood turns painful reminders of derecho into new works of art
Johnson County Board of Supervisors continue discussion on how to divide American Rescue Plan...
Johnson County Board of Supervisors continue discussion on how to divide American Rescue Plan funds