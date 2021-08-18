Mount Mercy University to require masks but vaccine requirement ‘on the table’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University students start their fall courses on August 25th. Students and faculty will be required to wear masks on campus.

Mount Mercy is exempt from Governor Reynolds’ ban on mask mandates in schools due to it being a private university.

“We feel the best decision for our community is to really bring people together and focus on what we can manage. And one of the things we can manage is supporting people with masks,” said Nate Klein, Vice President for Student Success.

In addition to the mask requirement, the university will not allow students to attend in-person courses virtually. All classrooms will be at full capacity without social distancing requirements.

Klein says the university is working with a coalition of local higher education institutions to analyze local data and formulate plans to mitigate the virus.

Klein also says at this time they are not requiring vaccines.

“We haven’t made that requirement. But we are continuing to have that conversation. And everything is on the table to help us make sure that our students and employees are healthy and well,” said Klein.

A recent survey from Mount Mercy found that 93% of faculty are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“We are encouraging all of our students and employees to get vaccinated,” said Klein.

Mount Mercy will be offering free testing on campus for students who believe they may have symptoms of the virus.

