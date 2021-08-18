Show You Care
More sunshine today, hopefully a little rain Friday into Friday night

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather continues the next few days with highs around 90 and lows into the mid-60s. The next system arrives from the west later Friday into Friday night and hopefully it can produce at least a little rain in our area. Aside from whatever shower activity is left on Saturday morning, it’ll be a dry and quiet weekend with highs generally in the mid-80s. Early next week, there are a few more chances of rain, though these chances remain low at this time. Plan on highs most of next week into the 80s with lows into the 60s. There are trends of slightly cooler temperatures arriving at the very end of the 9-day forecast, possibly around high school football time.

