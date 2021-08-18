Man arrested for allegedly leaving scene after hitting motorcycle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Marion is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting a motorcycle and fleeing the area, according to law enforcement officials.

Reginald Daniel Busch, 34, of Marion, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, driving while barred, failure to yield upon left turn, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

At around 8:26 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash involving a Ford Focus and a Harley-Davidson Dynasty motorcycle near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road NE and C Avenue NE. The motorcycle’s rider was laying on the ground at the scene and being helped other motorists who stopped upon seeing the crash. The Ford Focus, which police said was being operated by Busch, left the scene.

Officers believe that Busch failed to yield to the motorcycle while attempting a left turn.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of a head injury that officers described as serious.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department nd Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

