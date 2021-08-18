Show You Care
The LGBTQ Center receives $30,000 grant, hopes to expand programming

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The LGBTQ Center in Cedar Rapids says new grant money will help it support more people in the area.

It’s a big boost for the LGBTQ Center, which started in 2018. It’s part of Tanager Place and is located at the Estle Center in Cedar Rapids.

The LGBTQ Youth Center is an all-inclusive organization, serving young people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or allies in eastern Iowa. It offers arts programs, mentoring, health initiative classes and a safe space for young people.

Director Lori Ampey says they hope to use the funds to offer more expressive art programs, support and parent groups and high school groups. “The $30,000 means a lot to us. Because it’s going to afford the kids who don’t normally get a lot of funding for programs, to be able to get the same opportunities that everybody else does,” says Ampey.

Ampey says this will mean a lot to the youth they serve, some of whom travel up to an hour to get to the center.

The grant is coming from Amerigroup, An Anthem Company- a health insurance organization.

