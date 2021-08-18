Johnson County Board of Supervisors continue discussion on how to divide American Rescue Plan funds

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Board of Supervisors met this evening to try and decide how to spend millions from covid-19 stimulus funding. Johnson County and Iowa City combined will get about 55-million dollars from this federal law called the American Rescue Plan.

“We’re being very strategic in the planning and deployment of our funding,” said Grants Coordinator Donna Brooks.

That strategy means the Johnson County Supervisors are taking their time in deciding where these dollars go. Brooks said getting public input is the first step.

“Until Johnson County has received public input, the Board of Supervisors will not presume to understand the community,” she told TV-9. “We want to hear the needs of the community from the community.”

Brooks said as the pandemic changes and evolves, the board wants to make sure it can adapt their policies along with it.

“This is an unprecedented amount of funding that has the potential to have long term impacts on our residents and our businesses,” she said.

Katie Biechler with the Excluded Workers Fund says much of this funding should go to people who have been left out so far: undocumented immigrants, previously incarcerated people, cash economy workers, and their families.

“We’re asking for the full 54 million dollars that’s going to be coming into Johnson County and cities that are in Johnson County,” said Biechler.

The Excluded Workers Fund wants to put 20-million toward direct cash assistant for up to 6-thousand workers who didn’t get stimulus payments in Johnson county. And put the remaining 34-million toward hazard pay bonuses, affordable housing and other social service initiatives.

“We’re also asking for some of that money to go to things like bus services running late night and on Sundays when a lot of low-wage workers still have to work,” she said.

Brooks said the board wants to make clear that they are trying to make the effort to get funds as quickly as possible to those who need it most, but they need to wait until the final public input report is presented on October 27th.

