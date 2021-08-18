Show You Care
Iowan in Haiti give first-hand experience of devastating earthquake

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KCCI) - An Iowan in Haiti on a mission trip said the whole earth started to move as he sat on his deck with a cup of coffee over the weekend.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake rattled southwestern Haiti on Saturday morning.

Ken DeYoung’s organization, GoServe Global, supports Haitian youth and orphanages by connecting them to faith, education, and medical care.

DeYoung and his team were not hurt during the earthquake. However, he said some kids in orphanages were shaken up, but escaped with minor injuries.

Haitian officials report more than 1,400 people died, and search and rescue operations have slowed due to Tropical Storm Grace.

Hospitals in Haiti have been flattened by the disaster and are now treating patients outdoors amid the storm.

“So, they were out in tents outside the hospital trying to do their work and then the wind blows and the rain happens, and it’s hard to see,” DeYoung said.

DeYoung said he plans to go back to the island on Friday to deliver supplies.

