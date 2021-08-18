Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State Fair reveals people’s choice for best new food

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The people have spoken, picking their favorite new concession item at the Iowa State Fair, according to officials.

Chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread was bestowed the honor of the 2021 People’s Choice Best New Food on Wednesday, based on votes from fairgoers over the event’s initial few days. The item contains a chicken egg salad containing celery, cranberries, toasted pecans, cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, cilantro, and smoked paprika, which is placed on top of warm fry bread or chips.

The food item is available at the Cluckin’ Coop, run by the Iowa Egg Council and Iowa Poultry Association, located in the fair’s Thrill Ville area.

The winner outpaced peanut butter and fluff cookie dough and island noodles with teriyaki chicken, which were the other two finalists out of over 60 new items at the 2021 edition of the fair.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter
At least one person died in a fire in Swisher early Wednesday morning.
At least one dead in early morning fire in Swisher, investigation ongoing
Dante Leavy Martin, 35.
Man charged with robbery after allegedly confronting person with gun outside Cedar Rapids store
13-year-old arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting incident
Iowa Insurance Division logo.
Hiawatha man facing charges after alleged forgery of hospital bill

Latest News

David Jaramillo, 16, recovers in a Des Moines hospital after being injured on a water ride at...
Doctors find continued recovery of boy, seriously hurt in Adventureland incident, baffling
The exterior of a home in Des Moines that officials said was the site of an arson on Saturday,...
Des Moines man accused of setting father’s house on fire
Reginald Busch, 34, of Marion.
Man arrested for allegedly leaving scene after hitting motorcycle
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast