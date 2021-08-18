Iowa State Fair reveals people’s choice for best new food

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The people have spoken, picking their favorite new concession item at the Iowa State Fair, according to officials.

Chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread was bestowed the honor of the 2021 People’s Choice Best New Food on Wednesday, based on votes from fairgoers over the event’s initial few days. The item contains a chicken egg salad containing celery, cranberries, toasted pecans, cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, cilantro, and smoked paprika, which is placed on top of warm fry bread or chips.

The food item is available at the Cluckin’ Coop, run by the Iowa Egg Council and Iowa Poultry Association, located in the fair’s Thrill Ville area.

The winner outpaced peanut butter and fluff cookie dough and island noodles with teriyaki chicken, which were the other two finalists out of over 60 new items at the 2021 edition of the fair.

