Hong Kong police arrest 4 from university student union

One of the fours Hong Kong University students that was arrested, left, is escorted by police...
One of the fours Hong Kong University students that was arrested, left, is escorted by police officers after a home search in Hong Kong Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The student and three other members of a Hong Kong university student union were arrested Wednesday on accusations of advocating terrorism when they paid tribute to an attacker who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself, police said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)(Vincent Yu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONG KONG (AP) — Police say four members of a Hong Kong university student union have been arrested for allegedly advocating terrorism by paying tribute to a person who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself.

Local media say those arrested Wednesday include the president and council chairman of the University of Hong Kong’s student union, who were among more than 30 students who attended a meeting last month at which they passed a motion to mourn the “sacrifice” of the attacker.

The arrests are the latest use of a strict national security law that Beijing imposed on semi-autonomous Hong Kong last year after months of anti-government protests.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

