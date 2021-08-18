Families Helping Families moves location

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids nonprofit group that helps thousands of foster children across Iowa was moving locations this week.

Families Helping Families helps about 2,000 children in the foster care system each year, 75% of those in Johnson County. The group started out in their most recent building in 2009. Melissa Carlson, the group’s executive director, said it actually grew out of the building on Center Point Road NE a number of years ago.

“Our clothing closet was busting at the seams,” Carlson said. “We’ve been using every square inch of this building and moving things around to make it work.”

Carlson said she couldn’t release the exact location of where the facility would be located until they were completely moved in. She did say it would be on the southwest side near Hawkeye Downs.

