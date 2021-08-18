Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Families Helping Families moves location

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids nonprofit group that helps thousands of foster children across Iowa was moving locations this week.

Families Helping Families helps about 2,000 children in the foster care system each year, 75% of those in Johnson County. The group started out in their most recent building in 2009. Melissa Carlson, the group’s executive director, said it actually grew out of the building on Center Point Road NE a number of years ago.

“Our clothing closet was busting at the seams,” Carlson said. “We’ve been using every square inch of this building and moving things around to make it work.”

Carlson said she couldn’t release the exact location of where the facility would be located until they were completely moved in. She did say it would be on the southwest side near Hawkeye Downs.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in northeast...
One hurt in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids
Officials seek information regarding Sunday boat crash in Cedar Rapids
59-year-old Joe Smith is urging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine as he slowly recovers in the...
Unvaccinated COVID-19 intensive care patient urges others to get the shot
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter

Latest News

Neighborhood turns painful reminders of derecho into new works of art.
Neighborhood turns painful reminders of derecho into new works of art
Derecho artwork.
Neighborhood turns painful reminders of derecho into new works of art
Johnson County Board of Supervisors continue discussion on how to divide American Rescue Plan...
Johnson County Board of Supervisors continue discussion on how to divide American Rescue Plan funds
Johnson County Board of Supervisors continue discussion on how to divide American Rescue Plan...
Johnson County Board of Supervisors continue discussion on how to divide American Rescue Plan funds