Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dragon Con to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a...
FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dragon Con is taking action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the annual multimedia event said all attendees have to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Face masks will also have to be worn at indoor convention venues, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

The rules are in place to protect people while “staying true to the traditions that make Dragon Con fun and memorable,” according to a statement on the Dragon Con website.

Dragon Con 2021 will be held on Labor Day weekend in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter
Dante Leavy Martin, 35.
Man charged with robbery after allegedly confronting person with gun outside Cedar Rapids store
Iowa Insurance Division logo.
Hiawatha man facing charges after alleged forgery of hospital bill
This is the last week before students in the Linn-Mar and Marion Independent School Districts...
Linn-Mar, Marion Independent Schools add new program for high school students
Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June...
Report: Garza signs two-way deal with Pistons

Latest News

T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of more than 40 million exposed in T-Mobile breach
The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.
McDonald’s to add sweet new treat to its menu
Haitians are struggling to find help after a devastating earthquake killed over 1,400 and...
Iowan in Haiti give first-hand experience of devastating earthquake
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban violently disperse rare protest; 1 killed, 6 wounded