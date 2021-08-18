Doctors find continued recovery of boy, seriously hurt in Adventureland incident, baffling

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The recovery of a 16-year-old boy, who received significant injuries in an incident involving a water ride at Adventureland in Altoona in July that killed his younger brother, is being called a miracle by his family.

According to television station KCCI, the family of David Jaramillo, Jr., said he has shown continued improvement to his motor functions. He was hurt after the raft in the Raging River ride at the amusement park that his family was riding flipped, pinning him underwater for 10 minutes. David was placed in a medically-induced coma upon his initial hospitalization.

Michael Jaramillo, 11, died from his injuries due to the same incident.

“He was under the water the longest, the last one out. It was like way over 10 minutes so there were… there’s no way he’s gonna have the mind like he used to. So, there...we might have been taking care of him the rest of his life… And 30 days later, he walks out and asks for pizza,” David Jaramillo, Sr., said to KCCI.

David left the hospital toward the beginning of August. He is still undergoing physical therapy in Des Moines, with his Marion-based family staying at the local Ronald McDonald House to support him.

