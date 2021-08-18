Show You Care
Des Moines man accused of setting father’s house on fire

The exterior of a home in Des Moines that officials said was the site of an arson on Saturday,...
The exterior of a home in Des Moines that officials said was the site of an arson on Saturday, August 14, 2021.(KCCI)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a Des Moines man accused of setting his father’s house on fire while the elderly man was still inside it.

Police say 48-year-old Shane Lorenz was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson.

Investigators believe Lorenz started the fire Saturday morning at his father’s home. Police say Lorenz’s father survived by climbing out his bedroom window, suffering minor injuries in the process.

Lorenz is being held in the Polk County Jail.

