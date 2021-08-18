Des Moines man accused of setting father’s house on fire

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a Des Moines man accused of setting his father’s house on fire while the elderly man was still inside it.

Police say 48-year-old Shane Lorenz was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson.

Investigators believe Lorenz started the fire Saturday morning at his father’s home. Police say Lorenz’s father survived by climbing out his bedroom window, suffering minor injuries in the process.

Lorenz is being held in the Polk County Jail.

