Democrats to hold hearing on Biden’s handling of Afghanistan

(CNN) - Democrats in Congress are setting up a series of hearings on America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s rapid take-over of the country.

It comes amid rising anger about the biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal, and the chaotic scramble to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the foreign affairs committee would hold a hearing early next week.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have been invited to testify.

Senate Democrats are expected to hold hearings when they return from August recess.

