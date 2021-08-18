Show You Care
China says waiting before recognizing Afghanistan government

Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. military and officials focus was on Kabul’s airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to U.S. military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)(Shekib Rahmani | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — China says it is waiting for the establishment of an “open, inclusive, and widely representative” government in Afghanistan before it decides on the issue of recognition.

“If we are going to recognize a government, we will have to wait till the government is formed,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday. “Only after that, will we come to the question of diplomatic recognition,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

Zhao reiterated Beijing’s hopes for a “a smooth transition” following the Taliban’s sweep to power to avoid further violence or a humanitarian disaster.

“China will continue to support the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan and provide assistance to Afghanistan’s economic and social development within its capacity,” Zhao said.

