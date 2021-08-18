Show You Care
Buchanan Co. Sheriff’s Office kept insufficient records, inmates served more or less than time sentenced, report finds

State Auditor Rob Sand released a report on Wednesday detailing a special investigation into the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand released a report on Wednesday detailing a special investigation into the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

The special investigation, which ran from July 1 to August 13, uncovered more than 100 instances in which an inmate was either released early or late - not matching the time sentenced. There was also more than 100 instances in which jail time served was not recorded, or there was insufficient data to determine if an inmate had served more or less than the time they were sentenced to serve.

The investigation found:

  • 104 instances in which the jail time served was not recorded on the booking report for a person’s jail sentence.
  • 101 instances in which jail time served was less than jail time sentenced by one or two days.
  • 40 instances in which a person’s jail time served exceeded the jail time sentenced.
  • 8 instances in which a person’s jail time served was anywhere from four to 53 days less than the jail time sentenced.
    The report said some instances of an inmate being improperly released, were by former Jail Administrator, Russell West.

The report also found 132 instances in which there was insufficient data to determine if the inmate properly served the jail time sentenced.

There was also insufficient data to determine if all jail collections were properly deposited into the county’s accounts.

Sand recommended the sheriff’s office strengthen its procedures, including adequate records and periodic comparisons of jail time served to jail time sentenced.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Auditor’s Office and the Iowa DCI in this investigation.

See the full report here.

