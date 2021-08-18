Show You Care
Big 12 teams face forfeits if virus keeps them from playing

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during...
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Texas and USC in Austin, Texas.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 teams will have to forfeit games and be given a loss if unable to play a conference game this fall because of COVID-19, or any other reasons.

The Big 12 says a no contest will be declared only if both teams are unable to compete. There are no plans to make up any games not played as scheduled.

And there are no longer football roster thresholds in effect like there were last season that allowed teams to seek a no contest.

