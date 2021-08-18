Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 6-week-old baby boy in Ohio

AMBER Alert issued in Cleveland for 6-week-old baby
AMBER Alert issued in Cleveland for 6-week-old baby(Source: Cleveland Police)
By WOIO Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland issued an Amber Alert just before 4 a.m. Wednesday for an abducted six-week-old baby.

Cannon Tatum was last seen wearing a tan onesie with a teddy bear print. He’s about 21 inches long with black hair and gray eyes.

He was reportedly taken by a family friend, identified as 23-year-old TaShanee Dumas, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Cleveland Police, the boy’s mother reported she was involved in an argument with and was assaulted by Dumas, who then drove off with the child.

Dumas is described as being 5 fee and 2 inches tall and around 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dumas and the baby were last seen in the area of West 85th and Madison Avenue in Cleveland. They were in a black 2006 Chevy Impala, with Ohio license plate M388569.

Cleveland Police said Dumas may be intoxicated and driving around the Youngstown, Ohio area.

According to police, the boy’s mother picked up Dumas from Youngstown and drove to Cleveland for court purposes. Cannon was in the back of the vehicle at the time.

The victim then took Dumas to a house in the 1300 block of 87th Street so Dumas could meet up with a man, police said. Dumas was driving the vehicle and backed into a parked vehicle; she then drove away.

Dumas and the boy’s mother, started arguing when the victim said she would call police to report the accident. According to a report by Cleveland Police, Dumas said “So you gonna call the cops on me? You gonna snitch on me?”

Dumas then got out of the driver’s seat and let the victim drive the car to the parking lot of a Dollar Store. She then started punching the victim. When the victim got out of the car, Dumas drove off with Cannon in the back seat.

Call 911 or Cleveland Police at 216-623-5200 if you see Dumas or the child.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter
This is the last week before students in the Linn-Mar and Marion Independent School Districts...
Linn-Mar, Marion Independent Schools add new program for high school students
Dante Leavy Martin, 35.
Man charged with robbery after allegedly confronting person with gun outside Cedar Rapids store
Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June...
Report: Garza signs two-way deal with Pistons
Iowa Insurance Division logo.
Hiawatha man facing charges after alleged forgery of hospital bill

Latest News

In this image made from video provided by Helaina Alati, a snake protrudes from a grocery store...
Woman comes face-to-face with snake in Australian supermarket
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks...
Georgia board to review Fulton County elections, takeover possible
An Iowa native who was in Haiti during the recent earthquake is sharing his story.
Iowa native shares story of Haiti earthquake
The Pentagon says it will be launching a task force to help people in Haiti.
Pentagon to launch task force to assist people of Haiti after earthquake, tropical storm