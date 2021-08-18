13-year-old arrested for Cedar Rapids shooting incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 13-year-old after they say he fired gunshots at an occupied home in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night.

In a news release, officials said it happened in the 600 block alley between 16th Avenue and 18th Avenue Southwest just after 11 p.m.

Officers said they heard gunshots in the alley and immediately went to the area, where they saw a dark-colored sport utility vehicle heading eastbound in the alley entering 6th Street Southwest without its headlights on.

The suspect vehicle was stopped in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Southwest, and multiple people were removed.

Law enforcement arrested a 13-year-old for Persons Ineligible to Carry a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Prescription Drug. Police said they found a handgun with an extended magazine in the vehicle.

Several bullet holes were also found in the home in the 600 block of 16th Avenue. And several spent shell casings were found in the alleyway.

Officials identified the driver as 20-year-old Kiara Dana Lyn Peoples, who was cited for Unsafe Entry onto Roadway and Failure to Use Headlamps When Required.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.