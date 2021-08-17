Temperatures & humidity levels start to rise

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures this afternoon will be a few degrees warmer than the last couple of days. Highs will be in the mid-80s. High pressure continues to keep us dry today and through Thursday, but humidity levels will be rising through that time period as well.

Highs will eventually be back in the upper 80s and low 90s starting tomorrow. Our next system moves into the area on Friday and brings the chance of rain and storms to eastern Iowa. Some of that activity may linger into Saturday morning, but the overall chance remains low. After that moves out, the weekend is looking quiet with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.