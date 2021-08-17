Show You Care
Report: Garza signs two-way deal with Pistons

Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June...
Iowa's Luka Garza participates in the NBA Draft Combine at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Chicago.(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (KCRG) - Luka Garza took the next step toward appearing on the court as a Detroit Piston, according to a report.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Garza signed a two-way contract with the Pistons on Monday. This type of contract means Garza could appear for both the Pistons and their developmental G-League team, the Motor City Cruise. Typically, a player spends most of the season on the developmental roster.

Garza was drafted #52 overall to the Pistons after an outstanding career at the University of Iowa. He has turned in some outstanding performances during the NBA’s Summer League, including a 21 point, 15 rebound stat line on Monday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

