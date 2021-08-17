Report: Garza signs two-way deal with Pistons
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (KCRG) - Luka Garza took the next step toward appearing on the court as a Detroit Piston, according to a report.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Garza signed a two-way contract with the Pistons on Monday. This type of contract means Garza could appear for both the Pistons and their developmental G-League team, the Motor City Cruise. Typically, a player spends most of the season on the developmental roster.
Garza was drafted #52 overall to the Pistons after an outstanding career at the University of Iowa. He has turned in some outstanding performances during the NBA’s Summer League, including a 21 point, 15 rebound stat line on Monday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.
