Report: Garza signs two-way deal with Pistons

DETROIT, Mich. (KCRG) - Luka Garza took the next step toward appearing on the court as a Detroit Piston, according to a report.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Garza signed a two-way contract with the Pistons on Monday. This type of contract means Garza could appear for both the Pistons and their developmental G-League team, the Motor City Cruise. Typically, a player spends most of the season on the developmental roster.

Pistons rookie center Luka Garza will sign a two-way deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garza, the No. 52 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had a standout summer league for Detroit. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2021

Garza was drafted #52 overall to the Pistons after an outstanding career at the University of Iowa. He has turned in some outstanding performances during the NBA’s Summer League, including a 21 point, 15 rebound stat line on Monday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

