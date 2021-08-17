Show You Care
Quiet yet again, slowly warming through the week

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather continues the next several days. Plan on the slow warming trend to start today with many areas into the mid-80s this afternoon. Tomorrow and Thursday, most areas will be into the upper 80s with a few lower 90s also possible. A slow increase in humidity is expected, but the ongoing drought and numerous tropical systems may impact just how high our dew points get later in the week. Look for the next system to move through with a chance of storms later Friday, Friday night and into Saturday. The chance at this time remains low and there is no sign right now of overly good rainfall. It may very well be pretty isolated. Just beyond that front, plan on a fairly quiet weekend with highs into the 80s.

