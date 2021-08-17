Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Parents advocating to remove ban on mask mandates in schools

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As thousands of children in Iowa are heading back to school next week, some families are concerned about the possible spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law banning schools from putting mask mandates in place. Just last week, Erin Dahl, of Waukee, helped organize the Safe at School Sit-in at the capitol in response.

This week, Dahl, with support from the Disability Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party, sent a complaint to the Iowa Ethics Committee, concerning the passing of House File 847, the formal name of the law banning schools from creating mask mandates.

“My complaint goes over the ethics violation Standard 12-b, that senators can’t discriminate based on disability. I am a disabled person, so as soon as I heard about the mandate I was immediately very concerned,” Dahl said.

It’s something that impacts Dahl personally, as her two children head back to class.

“My husband is a teacher, he has a heart condition and he teaches PE, where people are breathing very heavily,” Dahl said. “My best friend has ALS, we go and take care of him, and we have a friend staying with us right now, who is a close family friend as well, and she has Parkinson’s, so you see that this one little girl going to school unvaccinated it becomes a major issue for my family.”

Dahl is a former teacher. She said she hopes to see change quickly, as classes for thousands of children in Iowa starts next week. She’s also created a petition detailing the complaint she sent. So far, it has around 500 signatures.

Masks in schools is a concern shared by other families across Iowa.

“They should be able to have a mask mandate without being punished for it,” Margaret Stephen, who was part of a group that gathered Tuesday in Cedar Rapids to protest the ban on mask mandates, said.

Stephen is advocating on behalf of her grandchildren.

”It’s just really scary, we don’t want our kids getting sick, we don’t want them bringing sickness home to someone that maybe for some reason can’t get the vaccine,” Stephen said.

KCRG-TV9 reached out to senators listed on the ethics complaint, and have not heard back by the time this article was posted.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in northeast...
One hurt in hit-and-run crash in Cedar Rapids
Officials seek information regarding Sunday boat crash in Cedar Rapids
59-year-old Joe Smith is urging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine as he slowly recovers in the...
Unvaccinated COVID-19 intensive care patient urges others to get the shot
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Accident in Linn County has the sheriff's office reminding people to slow down
Two hurt after vehicle collision

Latest News

According to the DEA, counterfeit pills are made to look like legitimate pharmaceuticals, like...
DEA encouraging parents to talk drug problems with children
Bloomsbury Farm reveals Big Brothers Big Sisters corn maze as the organization calls for more...
Bloomsbury Farm reveals Big Brothers Big Sisters corn maze as the organization calls for more mentors
A Cedar Rapids woman from Haiti has heard firsthand from family about the current situation...
Cedar Rapids woman from Haiti organizing efforts to help victims of earthquake
Thousands of fairgoers pack Grand Avenue during the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021,...
2021 Iowa State Fair
Taliban press conference.
How end to U.S. presence in Afghanistan could affect other relationships